 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

French Open Finalist Sara Errani Fails Doping Test: Reports

Updated: 07 August 2017 21:13 IST

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani has failed a doping test for a hormone that can hide the presence of the male hormone testosterone, two Italian newspapers reported on Monday.

French Open Finalist Sara Errani Fails Doping Test: Reports
Sara Errani is a former French Open finalist © AFP

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani has failed a doping test for a hormone that can hide the presence of the male hormone testosterone, two Italian newspapers reported on Monday. Traces of anastrozole, used in the treatment of breast cancer but also a masking agent, were found in the urine of the 30-year-old former world number five during a doping control carried out by the International Tennis Federation, the Gazzetta dello Sport and the Corriere della Sera said.

The tests were carried out in February at her home, the reports said.

Errani was the beaten finalist at Roland Garros in 2012 and reached her highest ever world ranking of five the following year, a meteoric rise for a player who had only just broken into the world top 100.

According to the reports Errani, now 98th in the world, was due to play in Canada but has returned to Italy to defend herself ahead of a public announcement expected by the ITF.

Italian rower Niccolo Mornati, a four-time medallist at the world championships, tested positive in 2016 for the same substance.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Sara Errani Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sara Errani was the beaten finalist at Roland Garros in 2012
  • Errani reached her highest ever world ranking of five in 2013
  • Errani is now ranked 98th in the world
Related Articles
Indian Wells: Sania Mirza Through To Quarters, Leander Paes Out
Indian Wells: Sania Mirza Through To Quarters, Leander Paes Out
Sara Errani Sweeps Past Barbora Strycova to Clinch Dubai Title
Sara Errani Sweeps Past Barbora Strycova to Clinch Dubai Title
Sara Errani Beats Elina Svitolina to Reach Second Dubai Final
Sara Errani Beats Elina Svitolina to Reach Second Dubai Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.