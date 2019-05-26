 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

French Open: Angelique Kerber Crashes Out In First Round After Losing To Russian Teen Anastasia Potapova

Updated: 26 May 2019 16:57 IST

Reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was knocked out of Roland Garros in the first round on Sunday.

French Open: Angelique Kerber Crashes Out In First Round After Losing To Russian Teen Anastasia Potapova
Angelique Kerber had come into Roland Garros carrying a right ankle injury. © AFP

German fifth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was knocked out of Roland Garros in the first round on Sunday by Russian world number 81 Anastasia Potapova. Kerber, bidding to complete a career Grand Slam, slumped to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to the 18-year-old who was making her Paris debut. Kerber had come into Roland Garros carrying a right ankle injury which forced her to pull out of the Italian Open and retire from her second round tie in Madrid.

"I had a lot of confidence and I have to thank my coach for that," said Potapova who hit 28 winners past her German opponent who has now lost six times in the French Open first round.

The Russian's first win over a top 10 player gives her a second round clash against either China's Wang Yafan or Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Angelique Kerber Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Angelique Kerber was knocked out of Roland Garros in the first round
  • She lost to Russian world number 81 Anastasia Potapova
  • Kerber slumped to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to the 18-year-old
Related Articles
Angelique Kerber Survives Scare To Reach Qatar Open Semi-Finals
Angelique Kerber Survives Scare To Reach Qatar Open Semi-Finals
Australian Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Knocks Out Fifth Seed Sloane Stephens
Australian Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Knocks Out Fifth Seed Sloane Stephens
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Shooting For Grand Slam History
Australian Open 2019: Serena Williams Shooting For Grand Slam History
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Roger Federer, Angelique Kerber Cautious On New Australian Open Tie-Break Rule
Roger Federer, Angelique Kerber Cautious On New Australian Open Tie-Break Rule
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Election News

On Phone Call, Imran Khan Congratulates PM Modi On Election Victory

On Phone Call, Imran Khan Congratulates PM Modi On Election Victory

Jagan Mohan Reddy Invites PM Modi For His Swearing-In On May 30

Jagan Mohan Reddy Invites PM Modi For His Swearing-In On May 30

All 3 Leaders Of Upendra Kushwaha's Party Flock To Nitish Kumar's Team

All 3 Leaders Of Upendra Kushwaha's Party Flock To Nitish Kumar's Team

Days After Poll Results, Lalu Yadav Skipping Lunch In Jail, Says Doctor

Days After Poll Results, Lalu Yadav Skipping Lunch In Jail, Says Doctor

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss