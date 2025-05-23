France's former world number four Caroline Garcia said on Friday she will retire from tennis, with the French Open starting this weekend her last time at Roland Garros. An 11-time title winner on the WTA tour and former French Open women's doubles champion, Garcia wrote on social media that she has "a few tournaments left" and will then call it quits. "Dear tennis, it's time to say goodbye," the 31-year-old said. "After 15 years competing at the highest level, and more than 25 years putting pretty much every second of my life into it, I feel ready to start a new chapter."

Garcia has earned nearly $19 million in prize money and won the season-ending 2022 World Tour Finals, seen as the next rung down from Grand Slams.

That same year she won the French Open doubles title for the second time with compatriot Kristina Mladenovic.

Her best run in singles at a major was the semi-finals of the US Open, also in 2022.

She reached a career-high four in the world but is now ranked 145th.

"My tennis journey hasn't always been easy. Since my early days, tennis has been much more than just winning or losing. It's been love or hate. Happiness or anger," she wrote.

"But now it's time for something else. My body and my personal goals need it.

"Still, this is not over -- not just yet. I have a few tournaments left," she said.

The first will be at Roland Garros when the tournament starts on Sunday.

