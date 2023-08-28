Story ProgressBack to home
Defending Champion Iga Swiatek Eases Into US Open Second Round
Iga Swiatek, bidding for her fifth Grand Slam title, goes on to face Daria Saville of Australia in round two. She is now 18-1 in first-round matches at majors.
Iga Swiatek in action during US Open 2023© AFP
World number one Iga Swiatek launched her US Open title defence on Monday with a ruthless 6-0, 6-1 win over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the first round.
Swiatek, whose grip on top spot is under threat from Aryna Sabalenka in New York, needed just 58 minutes to dispose of the 86th-ranked Peterson.
