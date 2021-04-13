Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters after testing positive for COVID-19, the ATP Tour announced on Tuesday. "It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo. My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on Tour as soon and as safely as possible," the Russian world number two said in an ATP statement. He has been placed in quarantine, "and continues to be monitored by the Tournament Physician and ATP Medical Team", the statement added.

Medvedev, who tested positive on Monday, had a first round bye and has been replaced in the singles second round.

Runner-up to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open this year, he took over the number two ATP ranking with his victory at Marseille in March.

Promoted

He arrived in Monte Carlo following his upset quarter-final defeat to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the Miami Open at the start of the month.