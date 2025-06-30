Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon on Monday, beaten by France's Benjamin Bonzi in the first round. Medvedev had reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the past two years, but the Russian's bid for another strong run at the All England Club came to an abrupt end at the hands of the world number 64. Bonzi beat ninth-seeded Medvedev 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in three hours and seven minutes in sweltering conditions on Court Two. It was the first time in seven Wimbledon appearances that Medvedev has failed to advance past the opening round. Medvedev, a six-time Grand Slam finalist, has endured a dismal year at the majors, losing in the Australian Open second round and French Open first round before his Wimbledon flop.

The 29-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, defeated top seeded Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year before losing to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

"This is my first top-10 win at a Slam. Obviously, it is always special at this tournament," Bonzi said.

"I love this place, so it's very special and Daniil is a great player. He has reached two semi-finals here.

"I knew it was a tough match, but sometimes it is better to play this kind of player in the first round. Anything can happen, so I'm very happy with the win."