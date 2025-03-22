Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Miami Open in the second round on Friday after suffering a 6-2, 6-3 upset defeat to Spain's 56th-ranked Jaume Munar while Novak Djokovic powered to a straight sets win over Australian Rinky Hijikata. Medvedev, the 2023 winner in Miami, showed his frustration, hurling his racket on several occasions as Mallorca-born Munar, 27, picked up his third career win over a top 10 opponent. The Russian made 32 unforced errors and although he gave himself a chance of a comeback in the final game, he couldn't convert on two break points.

Medvedev confirmed he had a problem with his back but said it was no excuse and gave credit to Munar.

"Yeah, I was not 100% physically, but I tried my best to get into the match. Every day was better and better. I had some problems after Indian Wells. Can happen.

"He played well, so that's why (he won) I wouldn't go to the match if I would kind of definitely know I'm not ready to win," he added.

Djokovic, who lost his first match in Indian Wells to a lucky loser, was in no mood for another disappointment as he beat 86th-ranked Hijikata 6-0, 7-6 (7/1) to snap his three-match losing streak.

Djokovic, who has won a record 40 titles at Masters 1000 level, has now equalled Rafael Nadal for most match wins (410) since the series' introduction in 1990.

Karen Khachanov ensured the Nick Kyrgios comeback trail was cut short with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 win.

Australian Kyrgios, who has struggled since wrist surgery, defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round to earn his first tour-level win since October 2022 but was unable to overcome Khachanov, who reached the semis in Miami in 2023.

Later on Friday, world number three Carlos Alcaraz faces Belgian David Goffin.

In the women's draw, world number two Iga Swiatek advanced into the third round after surviving a second set dip to beat France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5.

Swiatek had beaten Garcia with ease at the same stage at Indian Wells earlier this month but she faced a little more resistance at Hard Rock Stadium.

Swiatek was 3-1 down in the second set and had to save a set point, when serving at 5-4 down before rallying to win the last three games.

Swiatek lost to Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, with the 17-year-old Russian going on to win the title.

Andreeva is in action later on Friday when she takes on fellow-Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

"My energy level got down really fast. So I tried to wake myself up, keep the intensity from the first set, follow through and go for it," Swiatek said.

On the grandstand court, Britain's Emma Raducanu showed grit and perseverance to overcome eighth-seeded American Emma Navarro 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 7-6 (7/4) in a two-hour, 53-minute battle.

