Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Coronavirus: Roger Federer Keeps Himself Busy Practicing "Trick Shots" At Home. Watch Video

Updated: 31 March 2020 14:43 IST

Roger Federer is practicing trick shots at home to bide his time during the quarantine forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Roger Federer Keeps Himself Busy Practicing "Trick Shots" At Home. Watch Video
Roger Federer Federer underwent knee surgery and is currently recovering from it. © Twitter

Roger Federer, much like other sports personalities from across the globe, is practicing social distancing as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Swiss tennis star has found a way to keep himself busy by practicing "trick shots". In a minute-long video shared by Roger Federer on Twitter, he captioned the post "Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome". Earlier in the month, Roger Federer alongside his wife Mirka had pledged a sum of $1 million dollars in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has also helped in raising Rs 1.5 crores as India battles against COVID-19.

Roger Federer has won 20 grand slam titles in his career so far, which is the maximum by any player in the world. The Swiss legend is also the only tennis player in the world to have won the Wimbledon title 8 times in his career. Earlier this year, Federer underwent knee surgery and is currently recovering from it.

This year, many sporting events have been postponed as the world battles against the coronavirus pandemic. The French Open, which was earlier scheduled to take place from May 4 till June 7, will now take place from September 20 till October 4 later in the year.

It is being speculated that Wimbledon could also get cancelled as the cases in the United Kingdom rise.

Many sports personalities from around the world have come forward and made donations to help their countries in the fight against COVID-19. Tennis fans from across the globe will have to wait for a while before they see them back in action.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Roger Federer is spending time with family at the moment
  • Roger Federer shared a video of himself practicing social distancing
  • Federer underwent knee surgery and is currently recovering from it
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Roger Federer Donates Generously Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Coronavirus: Roger Federer Donates Generously Amid Coronavirus Crisis
Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open After Knee Surgery
Roger Federer Withdraws From French Open After Knee Surgery
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
"The Greatest": Novak Djokovic Takes Aim At Roger Federers Slams, Ranking Record
"The Greatest": Novak Djokovic Takes Aim At Roger Federer's Slams, Ranking Record
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Australian Open Mens Final Facts
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Australian Open Men's Final Facts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.