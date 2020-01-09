 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Coco Gauff Chides Father For Saying "D Word" During Pep Talk. Watch Video

Updated: 09 January 2020 12:37 IST

Coco Gauff rebuked her father for swearing on Wednesday, when he said "damn" while coaching her during a match.

Coco Gauff Chides Father For Saying "D Word" During Pep Talk. Watch Video
Coco Gauff was knocked out of the WTA Auckland Classic on Thursday. © Twitter

Tennis prodigy Coco Gauff was quick to rebuke her father for swearing on Wednesday -- when he said "damn" while coaching her during a match. Corey Gauff, father and coach of the 15-year-old sensation, was put in his place after his daughter took the first set against Laura Siegemund at the WTA Auckland Classic. "You know the one thing you did in the last three games, you didn't give up no free points on her damn serve," Corey said at the changeover, earning a swift response.

"You can't curse... you said the D word," said Coco, brushing off her father's explanation that "that don't really count".

"In some places it does," she insisted with a smile.

Unfortunately for Coco neither the pep talk nor the curse helped as Germany's Siegemund bounced back to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Gauff last year became the youngest player to make the main draw at Wimbledon, where she progressed all the way to the fourth round -- beating her idol Venus Williams along the way.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Coco Gauff Tennis
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Coco Gauff rebuked her father for swearing on Wednesday
  • He said "damn" while coaching her during a match
  • Coco Gauff was knocked out of the WTA Auckland Classic on Thursday
Related Articles
Coco Gauff Knocked Out Of WTA Auckland Classic In Second Round
Coco Gauff Knocked Out Of WTA Auckland Classic In Second Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.