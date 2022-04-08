Story ProgressBack to home
Boris Becker Found Guilty Of Four Charges After Bankruptcy Trial
File photo of former retired German tennis player Boris Becker© AFP
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy on Friday. The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts. A London court found him guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt and acquitted him on a further 20 counts.
