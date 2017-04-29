 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal One Win Away From 10th Title, Andy Murray Stunned

Updated: 29 April 2017 22:24 IST

Rafael Nadal gets the better of Argentina's Horacio Zeballos while Dominic Thiem stuns Andy Murray in the semis of the Barcelona Open

Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal One Win Away From 10th Title, Andy Murray Stunned
Rafael Nadal is one match win away from his 10th Barcelona Open title © AFP

Rafael Nadal moved to within one win of a 10th Barcelona Open title on Saturday when he swept past Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the clay court event. World No 5 Nadal, who captured a 10th Monte Carlo Masters last weekend, will face Dominic Thiem in the final after the Austrian stunned world No 1 Andy Murray 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. It was Thiem's first win over Murray.

Nadal had enjoyed a comfortable quarterfinal victory with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 win over Korean qualifier Hyeon Chung. The 14-time Grand Slam champion had to battle back from a break down in the first set to take it on a tiebreak before romping through the second. He had even tweeted before his semifinal match.

Andy Murray squeezed past Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a three-hour encounter on Friday and looked flat-footed as Thiem roared through the opening set with three breaks of serve in just over half an hour. The Scot had to stave off another break point in a marathon opening game to the second set. But he held on and then jumped at his chance to break for 5-3 before serving out to take the match to a decider.

Thiem had to battle back from a break down in the third, but constantly put pressure on the Murray serve and broke another three times in the deciding set to seal his place in the final.

Topics : Rafael Nadal Andy Murray Dominic Thiem Horacio Zeballos Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nadal is aiming for a 10th Barcelona Open title
  • Nadal will play Dominic Thiem in the final
  • He had won the Monte Carlo Masters last week for the 10th time
Related Articles
Barcelona Open: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal Enter Semi-Finals
Barcelona Open: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal Enter Semi-Finals
Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Second Round, Andy Murray Gets Walkover
Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Second Round, Andy Murray Gets Walkover
Rafael Nadal Clinches Historic 10th Monte Carlo Masters Title
Rafael Nadal Clinches Historic 10th Monte Carlo Masters Title
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.