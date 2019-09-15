 
Sumit Nagal Loses To Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor In Final Of Banja Luka Challenger

Updated: 15 September 2019 23:13 IST

Sumit Nagal had not dropped a set before the final of Banja Luka Challenger 2019.

Sumit Nagal was out of touch in the final of Banja Luka Challenger 2019. © AFP

Sumit Nagal lost 2-6, 3-6 to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the final of Banja Luka Challenger 2019 in Banja Luka, Bosnia & Herzegovina on Sunday. It was the first time since the Bengaluru Open in September 2017 that Sumit Nagal featured in a title clash on the ATP Challenger Tour. Sumit Nagal had not dropped a set in the tournament before the final clash. Haryana's Sumit Nagal rose to fame for taking a set off Swiss legend Roger Federer in the first round of US Open. However, in the final of Banja Luka Challenger, Nagal looked out of touch from the outset and lost the match without challenging the dutchman much.

Nagal had defeated Slovakia's Filip Horansky in straight sets to enter the final. Nagal was made to work in the first set that went into a tie-breaker. However, the 22-year-old won the tie-breaker comfortably and carried the momentum into the second set, which he won by dropping only two games.

Nagal is currently ranked 174th, which is his career best.

Nagal had caught international headlines in late August when he made it through to the singles main draw of the US Open.

He faced Swiss great Roger Federer in the first round and even managed to win the first set, raising quite a few eyebrows. Though Federer won the contest, he said after the match that he was impressed by the way Nagal adapted to the big stage.

(With IANS inputs)

