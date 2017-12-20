 
Australian Open: Serena Williams Hints At Return Despite Baby Daughter's Teething Problem

Updated: 20 December 2017 15:23 IST

Serena Williams had given birth to a daughter on September 1.

Serena Williams hinted at 2018 Australian Open return. © AFP

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champions, tweeted a photo of an empty tennis court on Monday, suggesting that she might be working on making a comeback to defend her Australian Open title, even if she is struggling her baby daughter's teething pain. The former World No.1 drew sympathetic replies to one of her old photos about baby daughter Alexis Olympia's teething problems. The Australian Open 2018 begins on January 15, which is just four month after Serena was blessed with a baby daughter on September 1.

Serena began her latest tweets on Sunday with a plea for help on how to ease the torment of teething.

"Teething- aka the devil - is so hard," tweeted Williams. "Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I've tried amber beads... cold towels.... chew on mommies fingers.... homeopathic water (lol on that one) but......

"Nothing is working. It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. Help? Anyone??"

Among the advices she received -- "try a wet washcloth for the baby let her chew it."

On Monday, there was no mention of teething but a photo of the open court, a racquet bag leaning on a stool with towels and a bicycle nearby serving notice that Serena might have found a cure for herself with the next Grand Slam tournament only four weeks away.

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Serena has said she intended to defend the crown she won earlier this year while unknowingly pregnant but has not confirmed any firm plans to play in Melbourne since the birth of her daughter.

(With AFP inputs)

