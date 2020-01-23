 
Australian Open: Sania Mirza Retires From Her First Round Women's Doubles Match

Updated: 23 January 2020 12:18 IST

Sania Mirza was forced to retire from her women's doubles first round match due to a calf strain at the Australian Open.

Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok were trailing 2-6, 0-1 against the Chinese pair. © PTI

Sania Mirza was forced to retire mid-way from her women's doubles first round match, along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok, due to a calf strain at the Australian Open on Thursday. Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok were trailing 2-6, 0-1 against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu before the Indian retired from the match. The calf injury brought an end to Sania Mirza's first Grand Slam appearance after maternity leave. The Indian-Ukrainian pair of Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok had come into the tournament fresh after winning the doubles title at the Hobart International.

According to news agency PTI, Sania has injured her leg during practice.

The 33-year-old Indian tennis star is returning to the circuit after a two-year break. Sania was seen struggling to move freely on the court with her right calf heavily strapped.

Besides Saina, Kichenok was also struggling at the net, often missing easy put-away volleys. Serving at 2-4, Sania was broken by the Chinese and they served out the set easily.

The Indian took a medial timeout after the first set. Soon after, the Indo-Ukrainian pair was broken in the first game of the second set and Sania found it difficult to continue.

Earlier, Sania had also pulled out of the mixed doubles event, forcing compatriot Rohan Bopanna to pair with Kichenok.

Also representing India in the mixed doubles is veteran Leander Paes, who has teamed up with Jelena Ostapenko, who had won 2017 French Open. They are pitted against local wild card entrants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans.

(With PTI inputs)

