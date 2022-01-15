Story ProgressBack to home
"Australian Open More Important Than Any Player": Rafael Nadal On Novak Djokovic Saga
Ahead of the start of the Grand Slam on Monday, Rafael Nadal told reporters at Melbourne Park: "Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him."
File pic of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.© AFP
Rafael Nadal took a swipe at rival Novak Djokovic on Saturday as the world number fights deportation from Australia, saying: "The Australian Open is much more important than any player."
