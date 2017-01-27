 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Australian Open: Lucie Safarova, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Clinch Women's Doubles Title

Updated: 27 January 2017 15:12 IST

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova battled past 12th-seeded Andrea Hlavackova, also from the Czech Republic, and China's Peng Shuai 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open: Lucie Safarova, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Clinch Women's Doubles Title
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova hold the Australian Open women's doubles trophy. © AFP

Melbourne:

Second seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova took out the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday to be crowned Grand Slam champions for a fourth time. The American-Czech pairing battled past 12th-seeded Andrea Hlavackova, also from the Czech Republic, and China's Peng Shuai 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova got the decisive break in the fourth game of the deciding set to go 3-1 up after Hlavackova sent down a double fault.

There was no looking back, with Mattek-Sands clinching the title with a volley as they jumped for joy and then celebrated with a dance routine in front of the trophy.

It was their fourth major title together, and ninth overall, after winning at Melbourne and Roland Garros in 2015 and at the US Open last year.

Topics : Lucie Safarova Bethanie Mattek-Sands Shuai Peng Andrea Hlavackova Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bethanie Mattek-Sands-Lucie Safarova win women's doubles title
  • The 2nd seeds beat Andrea Hlavackova-Peng Shuai in the final
  • This is their fourth major title together
Related Articles
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova Win US Open Women's Doubles Title
Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Lucie Safarova Win US Open Women's Doubles Title
US Open: Simona Halep Powers Into Women's Singles Third Round
US Open: Simona Halep Powers Into Women's Singles Third Round
Serena Williams Relaxed About French Open Title Defence
Serena Williams Relaxed About French Open Title Defence
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.