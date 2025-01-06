Ahead of the start of the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam, next week, former world No.1 Novak Djokovic has revealed that he still feels "trauma" when thinking about his deportation from Down Under in 2022 over his refusal to reveal his Covid vaccination status three years ago. Djokovic missed the 2022 edition of the Grand Slam in Melbourne as he was not vaccinated for the virus and his visa was cancelled by the Australian government on "health and good order" grounds. He spent five days in an immigration hotel while unsuccessfully appealing the decision before being deported, causing him to miss the hard-court tournament.

"The last couple of times I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration - I had a bit of trauma from three years ago," Djokovic told Melbourne's Herald Sun.

"And some traces still stay there when I'm passing passport control, just checking out if someone from the immigration zone is ­approaching. The person checking my passport - are they going to take me, detain me again, or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling.

"I don't hold a grudge. I came right away the year after and I won. My parents and the whole team were there and it was actually one of the most emotional wins I've ever had, considering all that I'd been through the year before," he added.

Djokovic returned to Melbourne the following year after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed and claimed his 10th Australian Open title. “I came like right away the year after in 2023…and I won the Australian Open - it was my 22nd Slam. My parents and the whole team were there, and it was actually one of the most emotional wins that I've ever had considering all that I'd been through the year before,” the 37-year-old Serbian said.

Last year was dismal for Djokovic, as per his standards, as it was his first Slam-less season in seven years. To bolster his performance, he recently added former player Andy Murray to his coaching team, who will join him for the upcoming Grand Slam event.

If Djokovic fails to reach the semifinals, he risks dropping out of the top 10 rankings for the first time since 2019. As a 10-time Australian Open champion, he faces stiff competition from rising stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are considered his main rivals in the tournament.

