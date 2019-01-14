 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Catches Reporter Sleeping At Press Conference. Watch What Happened Next

Updated: 14 January 2019 17:35 IST

Rafael Nadal registered a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over Australian wildcard James Duckworth.

Rafael Nadal Catches Reporter Sleeping At Press Conference. Watch What Happened Next
Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009. © Twitter

Rafael Nadal started his campaign at the Australian Open 2019 with an imposing 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win against Australian wildcard James Duckworth in Melbourne on Monday. Following the victory, the 17-time Grand Slam winner couldn't control his laughter after watching a journalist sleeping at the press conference in Melbourne. In a video shared by Australia Open's official Twitter handle, Rafael Nadal was seen making a joke about the situation, saying: "It's not interesting today".

Chuckling even further, Nadal added: "I know, you were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I was saying."

After having missed most of the 2018 season due to a foot injury, Nadal made a confident start at the Australian Open.

"Not easy to come back after a lot of months, especially against a player playing super aggressive on every point," the 32-year-old Spaniard said at the press conference.

"The energy I feel in this place is fantastic," he added.

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and is bidding to become the first man in the Open era to win each Grand Slam on two or more occasions. Overall, he will be only third in history along with Roy Emerson and Rod Laver.

In the other match, fifth-seed Kevin Anderson also progressed to the second round with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win over 2018 Wimbledon finalist Adrian Mannarino. NextGen Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas also went through in four sets with an easy win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

Women's second-seed Angelique Kerber swept past Slovenia's Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-2, with the Wimbledon champion producing a clinical display to launch her campaign at a tournament she won in 2016.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nadal started his Australian Open campaign with a comfortable win
  • He spotted a journalist sleeping at the press conference
  • Kevin Anderson also progressed to the second round
Related Articles
Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova Register First Round Victories
Australian Open 2019: Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova Register First Round Victories
Australian Open 2019: Seventh Heaven Beckons For Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2019: Seventh Heaven Beckons For Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray To Retire, Australian Open Could Be Last Event
Andy Murray To Retire, Australian Open Could Be Last Event
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Faces Qualifier, Roger Federer Takes On Denis Istomin
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Faces Qualifier, Roger Federer Takes On Denis Istomin
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep Top Seeds At Australian Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.