Australia Seeks To Detain Novak Djokovic Saturday Morning: Lawyer
Australia's government seeks to detain Novak Djokovic on Saturday morning after cancelling his visa for a second time, a government lawyer told an emergency hearing on Friday.
File pic of Novak Djokovic.© AFP
The tennis world number one would be kept in detention except to attend online court hearings at his solicitors' offices, with Border Force officials deployed on the same floor, barrister Stephen Lloyd said.
