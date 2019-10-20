 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Andy Murray Wins In Antwerp, His First ATP Title Since March 2017

Updated: 20 October 2019 23:19 IST

Andy Murray, rebuilding his game after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year, fought back from a set and 3-1 down against Stan Wawrinka to claim his 46th career title.

Andy Murray Wins In Antwerp, His First ATP Title Since March 2017
Andy Murray won his first ATP title since March 2017 on Sunday. © AFP

Andy Murray won his first ATP title since March 2017 on Sunday with a battling 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the Antwerp final. Former world number one Murray, rebuilding his game after career-saving hip surgery earlier this year, fought back from a set and 3-1 down against Wawrinka to claim his 46th career title. "It means a lot. The last few years have been extremely difficult," Andy Murray, who broke down in tears at the end, told Amazon Prime.

"Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the last couple of years. It's amazing to be back, playing against him in the final like that. I think it was a great match."

"I didn't expect to be in this position at all. I'm happy, very happy," added Murray whose ranking has plummeted to 243 in the world.

Fourth seed Wawrinka, also hunting his first title in over two years, broke Murray in his  opening serve game -- enough to secure the first set in this 20th meeting between the pair.

The Swiss again broke Murray early in the second but the Scot hit back to level for 3-3 and then forced a deciding set as Wawrinka lost his serve for the second time.

Wawrinka again gained the upper hand as he broke for 2-1 in the final set, but Murray responded as the players traded breaks in four consecutive games.

With Wawrinka serving to stay in the match, Murray brought up championship point after almost two and a half hours and wrapped up his first title since Dubai in 2017 when his opponent strayed wide.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Andy Murray Andy Murray Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andy Murray fought back from a set and 3-1 down against Stan Wawrinka
  • Fourth seed Stan Wawrinka broke Andy Murray in his opening serve game
  • Andy Murray broke down in tears at the end
Related Articles
Andy Murray Into First Semi-Final Since 2017 French Open
Andy Murray Into First Semi-Final Since 2017 French Open
Andy Murray Cruises Into European Open Quarter-Finals
Andy Murray Cruises Into European Open Quarter-Finals
Andy Murray Shows Comeback Could Yet Have Fairytale Ending
Andy Murray Shows Comeback Could Yet Have Fairytale Ending
Andy Murray Accuses Opponent Of Distracting Him During Shanghai Masters Loss
Andy Murray Accuses Opponent Of Distracting Him During Shanghai Masters Loss
Andy Murray To Make Grand Slam Return At Australian Open
Andy Murray To Make Grand Slam Return At Australian Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.