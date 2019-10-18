 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Andy Murray Cruises Into European Open Quarter-Finals

Updated: 18 October 2019 08:48 IST

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is attempting to work his way back to form almost 10 months after career-saving hip surgery.

Andy Murray Cruises Into European Open Quarter-Finals
Andy Murray cruised into the European Open quarter-finals at Antwerp. © AFP

Andy Murray, former world number one, cruised into the European Open quarter-finals at Antwerp on Thursday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas. Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is attempting to work his way back to form almost 10 months after career-saving hip surgery. The Scot, currently ranked 243rd in the world, held serve throughout against eighth seed Cuevas before sealing victory in 84 minutes. He will take on Romania's Marius Copil -- who hit 13 aces past third seed Diego Schwartzman in a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (9/7) win -- on Friday for a place in the last four.

"I felt a bit better today. I thought I served quite well for most of the match and when I was able to get into the baseline rallies, I felt I was hitting the ball quite clean, which is good," Andy Murray said.

"He served very well, which made it difficult for me to get the breaks, but I thought for me it was a good match."

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner dumped out top seed and 2018 runner-up Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to reach his first ATP quarter-final.

Next up for the 18-year-old Sinner is American Frances Tiafoe, a straight-sets winner over seventh-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff.

"I played a very solid game. He didn't play his best tennis for sure. It's not easy if you make the final the year before and then to come here to play a young player and wild card," world number 119 Sinner told atptour.com

"I think I played solid today. I served good on the important points and I think that was the key today."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Andy Murray Andy Murray Pablo Cuevas Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andy Murray through to the quarter-finals at European Open
  • Andy Murray beat Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 6-3
  • Andy Murray will take on Romania's Marius Copil for a place in last four
Related Articles
Andy Murray Shows Comeback Could Yet Have Fairytale Ending
Andy Murray Shows Comeback Could Yet Have Fairytale Ending
Andy Murray Accuses Opponent Of Distracting Him During Shanghai Masters Loss
Andy Murray Accuses Opponent Of Distracting Him During Shanghai Masters Loss
Andy Murray To Make Grand Slam Return At Australian Open
Andy Murray To Make Grand Slam Return At Australian Open
Andy Murray Climbs Over 200 Places, Novak Djokovic Retains Top Spot In ATP Rankings
Andy Murray Climbs Over 200 Places, Novak Djokovic Retains Top Spot In ATP Rankings
China Open: Naomi Osaka Declares "I
China Open: Naomi Osaka Declares "I'm Still Here" After Beating Bianca Andreescu
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.