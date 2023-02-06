Alexander Zverev slipped two places to 16th in the new ATP rankings released on Monday while Novak Djokovic edged closer to Steffi Graf's all-time record for most weeks at number one. The 25-year-old Zverev was ranked second at the end of August but is still on the comeback trail after tearling ankle ligaments during last year's French Open which kept him out of action for the remainder of the year. He was a second round loser at the Australian Open after which he revealed that he had had type 1 diabetes since he was three.

Last week, Zverev was told he would face no disciplinary action from the ATP after an independent investigation found "insufficient evidence" to substantiate allegations of domestic abuse.

He beat Stan Wawrinka in the Davis Cup on Friday but could not prevent his Germany team losing to Switzerland.

Frances Tiafoe and Pablo Carreno Busta both move up a place to 14th and 15th respectively.

Djokovic, who sat out Serbia's Davis Cup win over Norway, will spend his 375th week at the top of the pile.

Graf holds the record with 377 weeks as world number one in the women's game.

ATP rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7070 pts

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6730

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6195

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5765

5. Andrey Rublev 4200

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3815

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3715

8. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3410

9. Holger Rune (DEN) 3046

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2995

11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2760

12. Daniil Medvedev 2750

13. Karen Khachanov 2515

14. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2305 (+1)

15. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2285 (+1)

16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2275 (-2)

17. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2195

18. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1900

19. Tommy Paul (USA) 1835

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1825

