Alex Michelsen rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 upset victory over third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday, converting his lucky seventh match point to reach the fourth round of the ATP Toronto Masters. Michelsen, 20, reached the last 16 of a Masters 1000 for the first time with his second win over a top-10 player in eight attempts. Michelsen survived nearly 50 unforced errors and converted just two of nine break chances, but it was enough to vanquish Italy's Musetti, a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist ranked 10th in the world.

"It feels really good," the 26th-ranked Michelsen said. "I've put in a lot of hard work and it's paying off a little bit. I was wondering when it would happen and I guess it is starting to happen right now.

"I returned really well today," he added. "I played offensive tennis and executed really well."

In other early action, 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov rallied to reach the fourth round with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Emilio Nava.

Khachanov booked his second Masters round of 16 this season after Rome in May.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)