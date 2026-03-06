India faced England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Coincidentally, the high-voltage clash took place on the same day as the wedding of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, with Saaniya Chandhok. The couple tied the knot at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai in the presence of several former cricketers. Former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni also attended the wedding with his wife, Sakshi, leaving fans delighted with his rare public appearance.

After the wedding ceremony, Dhoni and Sakshi made their way to the Wankhede Stadium to watch the India vs England semifinal. On her way to the venue, Sakshi spotted Dhoni's well-known 'Super Fan' Saravanan Hari entering the stadium for the match.

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi shared a video on her story showing Hari as he was surrounded by fans taking selfies with him. The video ended with a shot of Dhoni, sitting in his car and looking outside the window.

For those unaware, Saravanan Hari is regarded as MS Dhoni and CSK's biggest supporter. He is often seen at stadiums fully covered in yellow, passionately cheering for the team and expressing his unwavering loyalty.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson overcame the Jofra Archer challenge-with a slice of fortune-to notch up his second successive fifty, powering India to a mammoth 253 for seven in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England.

"When I went in, Sanju bhai got a few boundaries and the way he batted .. the pitch looked pretty flat and at the same time, I knew we need a good total on board. The most important part was I feel we had to get the momentum going to try and get as much as runs on the board. And I think he batted in a manner where I had I was not supposed to do much, just play good cricketing shots and especially the partnership when you get on third wicket partnership is big, the other team is down, but at the same time, I feel it's a very good wicket and we have to bowl in a very good manner today," said Ishan Kishan during the innings break.