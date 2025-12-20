Almost two years after slipping out of the national picture, Ishan Kishan has forced his way back into India's T20 squad the only way that matters - runs. The Jharkhand left-hander lit up the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finished as the tournament's highest scorer and sealed his return with a breathtaking hundred in the final. In a season where consistency trumped reputation, Kishan's bat did the talking. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter topped the run charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 571 runs and capped the campaign with a match-winning century in the final, leading Jharkhand to their maiden title.

Kishan's return comes after his last India appearance against Australia in a T20I at Guwahati in 2023. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the decision was driven purely by form. "He bats at the top in white-ball cricket and has been in good form. He has played for India before. At the moment, there are players like Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel ahead of him, but we felt having a wicketkeeper who can open gives us more solidity,"

The statement performance came in the final, where Kishan smashed a blistering 101 off just 49 balls, setting up a historic title win for Jharkhand. It underlined a sharp turnaround for a player whose career had stalled after stepping away from the game in 2023, citing mental fatigue following extended periods on the bench.

Reflecting on his selection, Kishan told ANI, "It feels good to be picked in the squad. I'm very, very happy," admitting it wasn't something he was expecting.

December has been a defining month in Kishan's journey. In 2022, he scripted history with a double century in ODIs at Chattogram. A year later came the break from cricket. In 2024, a renewed focus on process and performance marked his return to form. Now, in 2025, the domestic grind has brought him back into the national reckoning.

Kishan will join the team as the second wicketkeeper, with Sanju Samson the preferred choice behind the stumps, as India prepare for their T20 title defence. Opportunities may be limited initially, but with momentum on his side and competition ever-present, Kishan has once again put himself in the conversation - a reminder that in Indian cricket, form remains the strongest currency.