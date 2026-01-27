Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary believes that the BCCI should sack head coach Gautam Gambhir if the Suryakumar Yadav-led side fails to win the T20 World Cup 2026 title. Gambhir came under a lot of fire recently following the recent ODI series loss against New Zealand. While India have performed quite well in the T20Is under Gambhir's coaching, some shocking results in Tests as well as ODIs have led to discussions over a possible 'split coaching' arrangement. In an interview with InsideSport, Tiwary said that although the BCCI has said that Gambhir will be backed till his contract expires, a disappointing show in the T20 World Cup can result in him losing his job.

“If Gautam Gambhir fails to win the T20 World Cup 2026, then BCCI should take a big and difficult decision. BCCI secretary has said that we will pursue with Gambhir till his contract expires. But if the T20 World Cup 2026 doesn't give a result to Gambhir, I think BCCI will take a big call and will remove him.”

Tiwary further said that legendary cricketer VVS Laxman can be a good replacement if the BCCI decide to sack Gambhir. Laxman, who is currently the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), coached the side in Rahul Dravid's absence in the past. Tiwary pointed out that he has a good win percentage and should be convinced to take over the head coach job.

“It has to be a process-driven thing. When Rahul Dravid was India's coach and if he used to miss any series, the natural choice was VVS Laxman. Laxman, being the head coach, has always had a good winning percentage. In my opinion, the BCCI should convince him because he is a level-headed guy and he is a very good human being as well. He has the coaching experience as well,” he added.