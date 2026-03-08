Abhishek Sharma saved his best for the last. After enduring a tough T20 World Cup campaign, where questions were raised over whether he should be persisted with, Sharma slammed a 21-ball 52 for India in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. His and Samson's fast starts laid the platform for India to post a record 255/5. After completing his half-century, Abhishek Sharma could be seen gesturing towards the dressing room. The entire dugout gave him a standing ovation, and Suryakumar even blew him a flying kiss.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man!



Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty in just 18 balls, fastest of the tournament!



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/mcmGhlxJxe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded the Indian players for their blistering performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Superb contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson helped the defending champions post a monstrous total of 255/5 in 20 overs.

Taking to the social media platform X, Tendulkar noted that Abhishek Sharma had a challenging tournament but justified the team's faith with a blistering half-century in the summit clash.

"Not the easiest tournament for Abhishek Sharma, but the team showed belief in his ability. He has repaid that faith with a crucial knock in the final. Well played. Ishan Kishan is bringing real momentum to the innings, and Sanju Samson is continuing his reliable run," Tendulkar wrote on X