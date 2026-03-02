Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former superstars Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina heaped praises on Sanju Samson's masterclass 97* against West Indies, which single-handedly led Team India to a five-wicket win over West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Samson, whose place in the playing 11 was under scrutiny after his lean patch with the bat, delivered in India's must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Sunday against the West Indies, helping his team reach the semifinals.

In an X post, Tendulkar lauded Samson's innings, highlighting his calm presence at the crease and saying it was wonderful to watch.

"Semi-final spot on the line, and the boys handled it beautifully! Handling the final overs well in both innings gave us the edge. Sanju Samson's calm presence at the crease was wonderful to watch. That kind of presence lifts a side. Brilliant effort from everyone. On to the semi-finals!" Tendulkar wrote.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also hailed Samson, saying it has made all of us proud. He also highlighted India's ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah's crucial breakthroughs.

In an X post, Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Today @IamSanjuSamson has made all of us proud. Critical breakthroughs by @Jaspritbumrah93 also helped Team India. Congratulations #MenInBlue for the wonderful win. Our hearts stopped several times throughout the match, but all is well that ends well. Happy for #TeamIndia. Best wishes for the ultimate one."

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan termed Samson's gritty 97* as the best innings of his career and highlighted his maturity throughout the innings.

"The best innings of his career, considering the match situation. The maturity he showed throughout was outstanding. A top-class, match-winning knock from Sanju Samson," Irfan Pathan wrote in an X post.

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif also applauded Samson's innings and said he is the man for India in a do-or-die game.

"Sanju Samson is the man for India in a do-or-die game. Focus is never on him, but he proves to be the game-changer," Kaif wrote on his X account.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan heaped praises on Samson's masterclass fifty, saying he stepped up when it mattered most.

"@IamSanjuSamson stepped up when it mattered most. Highest score by an Indian in a T20 WC run chase, brilliant effort with the bat, supported by @IamShivamDube's cameo, and the bowlers led by @Jaspritbumrah93 doing the hard work early. Semi-finals, here we come," Dhawan wrote in an X post.

Former Indian star Suresh Raina hailed India's clinical performance and labelled Samson's innings as 'pure dominance'.

"Well played, boys! Clinical performance, unstoppable spirit, and a true champion's mindset on display. One step closer to glory -- let's bring it home! Pure dominance from @IamSanjuSamson," Raina wrote in an X post.

West Indies veteran seamer Ian Bishop also lauded Samson's innings, "Respect the name: Sanju Samson!!!" he said.

India's win secures a semi-final spot, knocking West Indies out of the tournament. Samson carried his bat, leading India's highest successful T20I chase in the T20 WC and at the Eden Gardens.

With this innings, Samson also surpassed veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli (82) to slam the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups.

Samson has opened the batting times in 29 run-chases in T20Is and IPL. This is the first instance of him remaining unbeaten till the end of the innings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)