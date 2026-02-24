A lot can happen after just one loss. Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian cricket team at the T20 World Cup 2026 would know that well. Until Saturday, the side looked almost invincible. A 76-run loss on Sunday to the 2024 T20 World Cup runners-up South Africa, however, has left it in a must-win situation in the remaining two matches. Former Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out the side's tactical mistakes in the match, which saw vice-captain Axar Patel getting dropped and Washington Sundar being inducted into the XI.

"We lost tactically. If you played Sundar, you had to use him against the left-handers. Both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton got out early. Against Miller, he went for 11 runs in an over. It can happen. He is not playing consistently. Then you took him out of the attack, and we could not use one spinner at all," he said on Ash ki Baat.

Ashwin praised Jasprit Bumrah, who was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/15 in four overs.

"If you have a bowler who is giving just 15 runs in four overs and picking three wickets, what more cheat code do you need than this? We are all extremely lucky to witness greatness live. We always forget greatness and then recognise it only after retirements," he said.

The spin great is not too bothered about India's low Net Run Rate of -3.80. He prioritised winning the remaining matches before thinking about the NRR.

"I wouldn't be too bothered about the net run rate. We have to win two out of two games. We need to respect the conditions a bit. Take some time and bat. This team is a young team; they need to handle pressure better. We have Hardik and Rinku. Build a platform for them by stitching partnerships. There is no need to be in a hurry," he said.

Ashwin had one final piece of advice for the Indian cricket team - respect the conditions.

"I don't think there is still a problem. Against Zimbabwe, I am sure we can put in a much better performance. I am sure we will tune up very well. But we have to remember two things. We need to learn that these are pitches the ICC is giving with enough in them for both batters and bowlers. The contest is fair. The shots that we play in bilaterals and the unfair conditions there - we have to play with some respect as a batting unit," he said.