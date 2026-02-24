Will India qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals? That is the question growing louder by the day. First the loss to South Africa, and then West Indies' huge win against Zimbabwe, have placed India in a must-win position in its remaining T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 matches. And even if they win those, they are still not guaranteed a place in the last four. Former India star Mohammad Kaif said that India's decision to drop vice-captain Axar Patel from the Super 8 clash versus South Africa showed the lack of preparation in the side.

"All great captains like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma aimed to form one playing XI that covered all bases. It wasn't like our left-arm spinner wouldn't play because there are many lefties in the opposition team. This shows that you are lacking in preparation. Who were the off-spinners in our team when we won the T20 World Cup in 2024? There was no Washington Sundar or R Ashwin," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"Axar was the Player of the Match against England in the semifinal. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali. Moeen Ali was a lefty. How did he get out to him then? Sir, aise nahi hota (this is not done). Keshav Maharaj took wickets. When you play someone and give him confidence by backing him, he can do anything."

Kaif also wondered why a proven match-winner like Axar was not being given the respect he deserves.

"Axar Patel is a proven match-winner in ICC events. According to me, he should have been the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final for his cameo. Virat Kohli's strike rate was 128, and Axar Patel's strike rate was 150. He hit four sixes in that match. You have won the semifinal and final because of him, but you brushed him aside," he said.

"Make him play so that he improves against left-handers. He can surely do it. I was surprised by the last-minute call. It showed that we were in panic. They were normal despite losing the final against us, but we were panicking and making changes.