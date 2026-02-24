The ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup group stage has already produced several dramatic upsets. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe knocked Australia out of the tournament, while Italy stunned Nepal. Nepal, in turn, pushed England to the brink, and South Africa required a double Super Over to overcome Afghanistan. With so many twists, predicting which four teams will reach the semi-finals remains extremely difficult. India, with the defeat against South Africa in their last match, no longer have the 'favourites' crown on their head, with the T20 format proving once again that any team can beat anyone on a given day. As the Super 8 stage nears a decisive turn, here's a look at what all has unfolded so far.

West Indies look dangerous

In the Super 8s, defending champions India suffered a defeat against South Africa in Ahmedabad that shocked fans. Meanwhile, the West Indies demolished Zimbabwe, scoring 254/6 and winning by 107 runs. As a result, the West Indies now top Group 1 of the Super 8s. The two-time champions (2012, 2016) suddenly look like strong title contenders.

Earlier, the West Indies defeated England, Scotland, Italy, and Nepal in the group stage before thrashing Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 match. They are scheduled to face South Africa on 26 February in Ahmedabad and India on 1 March at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India's tough road to the semi-finals

India's path to the semi-finals is no longer straightforward. They must win both of their upcoming matches against Zimbabwe in Chennai on 26 February and against the West Indies in Kolkata on 1 March. A single defeat would eliminate them from the tournament, leading to total disaster for the team once touted as the 'favourites'. Even winning both games may not be enough, India will also need favourable results from other teams in the group to secure a place in the top four.

Group 2 qualification chances

In Group 2, Pakistan's qualification hopes are equally precarious. Two matches have already been washed out, leaving England as the only team with two points. Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka are locked in a tight battle, though England currently hold a slight advantage.

Even if India and Pakistan both qualify, it remains uncertain whether they will meet in the final or miss each other entirely.

Semi-final venues

Semi-final 1 is scheduled for 4 March at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, though the ICC has indicated it could be shifted to Kolkata. Semi-final 2 will be played on 5 March at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Venue Scenarios:

- If Pakistan qualify: They will play their semi-final in Colombo on 4 March.

- If Pakistan fail to qualify but Sri Lanka do (against a team other than India): That semi-final will also be held in Colombo.

- If neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka qualify: The semi-final will be held in Kolkata.

- If India qualify: They will play their semi-final in Mumbai (unless they are facing Pakistan).

- If India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka all fail to qualify: The semi-finals will be staged in Kolkata and Mumbai.