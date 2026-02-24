Pakistan are busy with their ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, with the focus purely being on the next Super 8 game against England, after the New Zealand clash was washed out without a ball being bowled. As Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan came in the press conference on the eve of the contest, he was surprisingly asked about his views on 'The Hundred' league, the UK's flagship T20 tournament. When informed that he and other Pakistan players might not be considered at the auction by IPL-linked franchises in the competition, Farhan gave an honest reply.

A controversy was triggered over the last few days after reports of IPL-owned The Hundred franchises 'shadow banning' Pakistan players in the next month's auction, many experts and cricketers from all over the globe have weighed in on the topic.

In England's 'The Hundred', Indian ownership came into effect on October 1, 2025. At present, there are four franchises who have IPL-linked owners. They are: MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR), Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), and SunRisers Leeds (Sun Group).

"I have a lot of hope, every player wants to play for every league, and The Hundred is one of the best leagues. So hope for the best," Farhan told reporters in the press conference.

When asked about his reaction to the rumours that IPL-linked owners might not buy him or other Pakistan players, Farhan said it's not in his hands.

"See, it's not in our hands to decide who will pick us or not. That is not in our hands. Wherever we get a chance, those who are interested can pick us, and we are ready to play in that league. And we are not interested in playing with the people, the way you have spoken."

Earlier, England captain Harry Brook was also asked about his views on the controversy. He said it would be a shame if Pakistan players don't get picked in the tournament.

"There are some amazing cricketers and, yeah, they bring some great crowds as well. So it would be a shame not to see some of the Pakistan players in there and make the tournament and competition even better," Brook told reporters.