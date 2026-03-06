Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concern regarding batter Abhishek Sharma's recent form following India's T20 World Cup semi-final against England. Abhishek made just nine runs off seven balls before losing his wicket to Will Jacks in the second over. This latest performance extended a difficult run for the 25-year-old left-hander, who has managed scores of 0, 0, 0, 15, 55, 10, and 9 - a total of 89 runs at an average of 12.71. Speaking on his YouTube channel, "Ash Ki Baat," Ashwin said that while he doesn't want Abhishek to be dropped for the final, he wants the team management to instill sense into him on how to play according to the situation.

"Abhishek Sharma has that factor. In the series against New Zealand, he was in top form. He has batted well against Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry in the past. So I wouldn't be too fussed about Abhishek. But I would like to have a conversation with him. I would tell him, 'Listen, there's a plan against you.' So don't try hard to hit the ball," said Ashwin.

Speaking on Abhishek's dismissal against England, Ashwin noted that there was no need for him to go after Jacks, especially after having already hit him for two boundaries earlier in the over. Ashwin argued that he should have instead taken a single to rotate the strike to the in-form Sanju Samson.

"In the semi-final against England, I think it was headless batting from him. I am a big fan of his gameplay. He scored eight runs against Jacks, but he intended to score 30 runs against him. Sometimes, you have to leave the ball. Sanju Samson is going so well at the other end, so you just need to take the single and get to the other end. You will get your tee time," he added.

The veteran all-rounder also urged head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav not to put undue pressure on Abhishek.

"Abhishek is a damn good talent, but I just want to know what sort of conversations are being had with him. Is he coming under too much pressure? If you give him more pressure, then he will look to hit the ball harder. He is a fluent player who relies on timing. You have to keep him in good space, and I will continue with him," Ashwin noted.