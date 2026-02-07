Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on Saturday with a high-intensity Group A clash against the Netherlands in Colombo. The 2009 champions enter the tournament amidst off-field developments following their decision to boycott the February 15 group-stage match against India. The move came in solidarity with Bangladesh, who pulled out of the fixture citing security concerns, leading to Scotland replacing them in the competition. Group A also includes India, USA, and Namibia.

Ahead of the opening match, Pakistan captain Salman was asked whether the team felt any added pressure to win their opening encounters. Brushing aside concerns, he said: "No, there is no pressure at all because whenever you come to an ICC tournament, you have to win almost all of your games."

When will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match take place?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will take place on Saturday, February 7.

Where will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match be held?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

What time will the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A warm-up match start?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will start at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match?

The Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Group A match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

