England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: With a spot already secured in the semi-finals, England face New Zealand in their final Super 8 fixture of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Friday in Colombo. Harry Brook and his team entered the semis after defeating Pakistan by two wickets in their previous match. Meanwhile, New Zealand strengthened their campaign with a commanding 61-run victory over Sri Lanka. A win against England will take the Blackcaps into the semi-finals, eliminating Pakistan in the process.

If England beat New Zealand on Friday, both Pakistan and the Blackcaps will finish with three points (provided Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka). In that scenario, the team with the better Net Run Rate (NRR) will advance.

England vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match take place?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place on Friday, February 27 (IST).

Where will the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match be held?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

