T20 World Cup 07 Feb 26 to 08 Mar 26
England vs New Zealand Live Updates, T20 World Cup Super 8: New Zealand will take on England in their final Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Friday in Colombo. It is a crucial fixture for Mitchell Santner and his team, as a win today will secure their place in the semi-finals. With England already through, only one spot remains, and both New Zealand and Pakistan are competing for it. If New Zealand lose, Pakistan will stay alive in the race and will hope to defeat Sri Lanka on Saturday by a big margin. (Live Scorecard)

Feb 27, 2026 18:03 (IST)
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Buttler eyes redemption

Harry Brook is in good form, as demonstrated by his match-winning hundred against Pakistan, and the team would expect veteran Jos Buttler to up his game after having a quiet tournament so far. A good start by Buttler will put England in a strong position. 

Feb 27, 2026 17:50 (IST)
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Interesting battle ahead

While Harry Brook and Will Jacks have both been comfortable against the likes of Saim Ayub, Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan, New Zealanders Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Cole McConchie could prove to be more handy on a slightly tackier Premadasa track compared to Pallekele.

Feb 27, 2026 17:46 (IST)
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live: Weather forecast of Colombo

Pakistan has every reason to cheer up, as early weather reports predict little to no rain in Colombo on Friday. According to AccuWeather.com, there will be a cloud cover of 21 per cent and only four per cent of precipitation. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius. 

Feb 27, 2026 17:43 (IST)
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live: All eyes on weather today

All of Pakistan's eyes will be on the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 clash in Colombo on Friday. Rain has affected several T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, and Pakistan would hope nothing of that sort happens today.

Feb 27, 2026 17:35 (IST)
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live: Pakistan's qualification scenario

Pakistan, after their defeat to England, have a net run-rate of -0.461 and would not only need New Zealand to lose badly but also have to beat Sri Lanka by a heavy margin to eclipse the Black Caps' NRR.

Feb 27, 2026 17:30 (IST)
ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup Live: An important game for NZ

The match is of greater significance to the Black Caps as they bid to seal a semi-final spot while England are already through to the last four stage after logging two consecutive wins. The huge 61-run win over Sri Lanka has elevated New Zealand's net run-rate to +3.050 and to ensure that they progress, the Kiwis have to just avoid a heavy defeat.

Feb 27, 2026 17:29 (IST)
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: NZ spinners in focus

New Zealand spinners, led by their mercurial skipper Mitchell Santner, will pose some difficult questions to an English line-up spearheaded by the marauding Harry Brook when the two sides clash in a Super Eight game. 

Feb 27, 2026 17:21 (IST)
T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 match between England and New Zealand, straight from the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

