England vs New Zealand Live Updates, T20 World Cup Super 8: New Zealand will take on England in their final Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup on Friday in Colombo. It is a crucial fixture for Mitchell Santner and his team, as a win today will secure their place in the semi-finals. With England already through, only one spot remains, and both New Zealand and Pakistan are competing for it. If New Zealand lose, Pakistan will stay alive in the race and will hope to defeat Sri Lanka on Saturday by a big margin. (Live Scorecard)

