Yuvraj Singh is normally seen pulling the leg of his protege Abhishek Sharma on social media after the latter's breathtaking knocks. However, the legendary India all-rounder posted a heartwarming message of support after Abhishek on Thursday night. Yuvraj's post came after Abhishek broke his run of barren results with a knock of 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe in India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. Abhishek's fifty - his first in a senior ICC tournament - laid the foundation for India's crucial victory.

"The best chatter is when you let the bat do all the talking! Good innings sir Abhishek, keep pushing!" wrote Yuvraj in a story on Instagram.

Abhishek endured a torrid time at the start of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. After scoring a duck in the first game against the United States of America (USA), he missed India's second match due to a stomach illness.

However, things did not improve for him as he registered two more ducks in the next two games, against Pakistan and the Netherlands. Heading into the Super 8 stage, Abhishek had not scored a single run. It was the swashbuckling southpaw's first notable run of poor form.

However, the No. 1 T20I batter in the world finally put together a good knock on Thursday, in a must-win match for India against Zimbabwe. Abhishek ditched the gung-ho approach, taking a few balls to settle in before teeing off. Ultimately, the left-handed opener smashed four boundaries and as many sixes to make 55 off 30.

India ended up posting the highest total of the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 256/4 in 20 overs. Their innings was propelled by Hardik Pandya (50* off 23) and Tilak Varma (44* off 16).

India ended up winning by 72 runs, turning their upcoming clash against West Indies into a virtual quarter-final.