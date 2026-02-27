Yuvraj Singh Leaves Banter Aside, Posts Heartwarming Message For 'Sir' Abhishek Sharma
India opener Abhishek Sharma slammed a half-century against Zimbabwe in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, and went on to receive praise from his mentor Yuvraj Singh.
Yuvraj Singh is normally seen pulling the leg of his protege Abhishek Sharma on social media after the latter's breathtaking knocks. However, the legendary India all-rounder posted a heartwarming message of support after Abhishek on Thursday night. Yuvraj's post came after Abhishek broke his run of barren results with a knock of 55 off 30 balls against Zimbabwe in India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. Abhishek's fifty - his first in a senior ICC tournament - laid the foundation for India's crucial victory.
"The best chatter is when you let the bat do all the talking! Good innings sir Abhishek, keep pushing!" wrote Yuvraj in a story on Instagram.
Abhishek endured a torrid time at the start of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. After scoring a duck in the first game against the United States of America (USA), he missed India's second match due to a stomach illness.
However, things did not improve for him as he registered two more ducks in the next two games, against Pakistan and the Netherlands. Heading into the Super 8 stage, Abhishek had not scored a single run. It was the swashbuckling southpaw's first notable run of poor form.
However, the No. 1 T20I batter in the world finally put together a good knock on Thursday, in a must-win match for India against Zimbabwe. Abhishek ditched the gung-ho approach, taking a few balls to settle in before teeing off. Ultimately, the left-handed opener smashed four boundaries and as many sixes to make 55 off 30.
India ended up posting the highest total of the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 256/4 in 20 overs. Their innings was propelled by Hardik Pandya (50* off 23) and Tilak Varma (44* off 16).
India ended up winning by 72 runs, turning their upcoming clash against West Indies into a virtual quarter-final.