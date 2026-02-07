Pakistan produced yet another topsy-turvy match at the international stage, living up to their reputation as they nearly lost the T20 World Cup 2026 opener against minnows Netherlands. Chasing a target of 148 against the European side, Pakistan found themselves in a real spot of bother after losing 7 wickets, with 29 runs still to be scored in the final two overs. Though Faheem Ashraf's extraordinary finishing earned Pakistan 2 points from the contest, the team's performance couldn't prevent fans from going bonkers on social media.

The likes of Saim Ayub, Salman Agha and even stalwart Babar Azam flopped with the bat as Pakistan found themselves struggling in the run-chase. If it wasn't for Faheem Ashraf's 11-ball 29, Pakistan would have suffered a defeat against the Dutch.

Here's how fans reacted to Pakistan's roller-coaster-like performance:

What a twist of emotions in the last couple overs for Pakistan and Netherlands pic.twitter.com/6Z9MRxaQJq — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 7, 2026

Leaked video of Faheem Ashraf from dressing room after winning the match for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ihp0POpb7j — PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) February 7, 2026

Pakistan got saved by dropped catch today #PAKvNED — Rana Vivek Singh Rajput (@singhvivek60) February 7, 2026

When you know Netherlands is just give pakistan a confidences that they are good team but you can't prove it pic.twitter.com/srvi2cKtmX — ved (@ved_prajapati_1) February 7, 2026

After being put into bat, the Netherlands adopted a fearless approach as they raced to 50/2 within the Powerplay. Michael Levitt (24 off 15) provided the early fireworks, including a massive six, before falling to Mohammad Nawaz (2/38 in 4 overs).

At the halfway mark, the Dutch were cruising at 79/3, and later reached 123/4 in 15 overs. Skipper Scott Edwards (37) and Bas de Leede (30) appeared to be guiding the team toward a formidable 170 total. However, the Pakistani spinners, led by Abrar Ahmed (2/23) and Saim Ayub (2/7), triggered a catastrophic collapse. The Netherlands lost their final six wickets for just 20 runs, finishing 147 all out in 19.5 overs. Salman Mirza was the pick of the bowlers, cleaning up the tail to finish with 3/24.

Pakistan's pursuit of 148 began with Saim Ayub (24) hammering a hat-trick of boundaries in the second over, and Sahibzada Farhan looked in sublime touch, blasting 47 off 31 balls. At 98/2, the result seemed a formality for the 2009 T20 World Cup champions.

However, in a dramatic passage of play, Pakistan lost three wickets for just two runs. Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan and Babar Azam in quick succession as Pakistan suddenly found themselves at 105/5 in 13 overs. Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt then turned the screws as the score slipped to 114/7, with Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan also departing.

With 29 runs needed off 12 balls, Faheem Ashraf scored 24 runs in the penultimate over, bowled by Logan van Beek, and then hit the winning boundary off the third ball of the last over to give his team the first points of the tournament.

