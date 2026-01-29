Veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has called out Pakistan amid growing uncertainty over its participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to clear its stance in the coming days, either this Friday or Monday. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week, conveyed that all options remain on the table. Recent reports claim that while Pakistan might not pull out of the tournament entirely, they are likely to boycott the high-stakes game against arch-rivals India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

"Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday," Naqvi posted on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting.

However, Rahane dismissed Pakistan's threats, asserting that they lack the fortitude to boycott a major match against India.

"I don't think they will do it. They don't have the guts," Rahane stated during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Pakistan's protest stems from the ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland. The move followed the Bangladesh Cricket Board and its interim government's refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India, citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has announced its 15-member squad for the 20-team tournament. With one exception, the roster is the same one set to face Australia in a T20I series beginning January 29.

While this series serves as Pakistan's final preparation, it remains to be seen whether the team will receive the government's official nod to participate in the World Cup.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

(With PTI Inputs)