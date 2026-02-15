Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha opened up on his side's record 61-run loss to India in their T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. Chasing 176, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs as India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the tournament. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Agha conceded that his bowlers failed to execute their plans. He also criticised the careless approach of the batters, which allowed India to strike at regular intervals.

"Our spinners had an off day. Execution was missing in some parts. We believe in our spinners, they've done well in last six months. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay with the bat. In the first innings it was tacky, the ball was gripping as well. The execution was missing with the ball. Pitch played better in the second innings than it did in the first. In these kind of games, the emotions are always going to be high. Have to deal with it. Have played enough games like that. Have a game in two days time, have to look forward to that. Need to win that game and qualify for the Super Eights. Then it's a new tournament again," said Salman.

Suryakumar Yadav's side scored 175-7 after being given a flying start by Ishan Kishan's brilliant 77 and then bowled out Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

Pakistan got off to the worst possible start in their chase of 176 to win, Sahibzada Farhan top-edging a slog across the line to mid-on for a duck in Hardik Pandya's first over.

It became 6-2 when Jasprit Bumrah's second ball trapped Saim Ayub (6) plumb in front.

Captain Salman Agha (4) was next to go, with another mistimed slog off Bumrah's sixth ball leaving his team in dire straits at 13-3.

When spinner Axar Patel bowled Babar Azam for five, Pakistan were in tatters at 34-4 in the fifth over.

Usman Khan offered some resistance, scoring 44 from 34 balls with a six and six fours in an attempt to repair the innings.

But after he charged down the pitch to Axar and Kishan stumped him by a mile, it sparked a mini-collapse of three wickets for five runs and at 78-7 the game was done and dusted.