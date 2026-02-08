New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand are set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a Group D clash against Afghanistan on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. An underwhelming New Zealand will be hoping to rediscover their explosive game against a dangerous Afghanistan. The Kiwis went through a rather unstable preparatory phase ahead of the ICC showpiece, going 1-4 down to India, and Afghanistan are no less a threat. However, the Afghans would expect a better performance from their skipper and star spinner Rashid Khan, who no longer carries the mystery element as he once used to.

When will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will take place on Sunday, February 8.

Where will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match be held?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will start at 11 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group D match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)