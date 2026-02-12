In a supreme show of aggressive batting, even in the absence of the fiery Abhishek Sharma, India gave a good account of themselves in the Powerplay against Namibia in their second T20 World Cup Group A game on Thursday. If Sanju Samson's three-sixes innings was akin to a short-lived Instagram reel, Ishan Kishan's knock was a gripping web series - full of drama, action and anticipation. Kishan smashed the daylights out of a club-class Namibia attack to score a 24-ball 61, but the Indian batters struggled against Gerhard Erasmus' side-arm off-breaks before posting 209 for 9 in the group league fixture here on Thursday.

Kishan muscled five sixes and half a dozen boundaries for a 20-ball 50 that set the foundation for a marauding Hardik Pandya (52 off 28 balls) to take the team to a total that looked beyond the reach of this Namibian batting line-up.

However, Namibia skipper Erasmus (4/20 in 4 overs) gave a fantastic account of himself and would certainly keep Pakistan's lethal weapon Usman Tariq interested come Sunday. Erasmus was also involved in an argument with the umpire after one of his deliveries was deemed a dead ball. It happened in the eighth over, as Erasmus released the ball much earlier than the crease. Umpire Rod Tucker declared it a dead ball, which led to a disagreement between the two.

Erasmus bowled side-arm deliveries in between the stock round-arm ball. As a variation, he also bowled from behind the crease to shorten the length, preventing a set Tilak Varma (25) from reaching the pitch of the delivery.

It was a flat Kotla deck, but Sanju Samson (22 off 8 balls) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with a run-a-ball 12, missed out on scoring big as the African side staged some sort of comeback with the ball during the middle overs.

Surya certainly got the best delivery of the innings from left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz, who got one to dip and turn as the skipper charged down the track, missed, and was duly stumped.

It was a golden opportunity for Samson to make it count. The three sixes - one down the ground and the other two a product of sinewy wrists - sent the capacity crowd into raptures. But another cute flick didn't have the wings to clear the fielder at cow corner.

Samson's knock was full of intent but fell short in terms of effectiveness.

The difference between Kishan and Samson over the past month has been consistency and an understanding of the value of a God-sent second chance.

The Namibian pacers didn't stand a chance against him, and the moment they erred in length, Ishan's willow came down like a sledgehammer at tremendous bat speed, sending the sixes soaring into the stands.

During the back 10, India's MVP Pandya took charge, as his four sixes and four boundaries kept the momentum going, with Shivam Dube (23 off 16 balls) giving him good support in an 81-run stand off just 6.3 overs.