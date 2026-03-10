Team India scripted history on Sunday night as they clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final held in Ahmedabad. After being asked to bat first, India posted a record-breaking total of 255/5 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson smashing 89 off just 46 balls. In response, New Zealand struggled to build momentum as Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three and four wickets respectively, bundling the Kiwis out for 159. Amid the dominant performance, India pacer Arshdeep Singh found himself in a brief controversy after one of his throws hit batter Daryl Mitchell.

The incident occurred during the 11th over of New Zealand's innings when a needless throw from Arshdeep struck Mitchell on the thigh. Mitchell had played the ball straight back to the bowler, but Arshdeep attempted a direct hit at the stumps and ended up hitting the batter instead.

A visibly upset Mitchell exchanged heated words with Arshdeep, but India captain Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to quickly diffuse the situation.

After the match, Arshdeep addressed the incident, clarifying that he had immediately apologised to Mitchell. The two players were later seen sharing a light moment and exchanging pleasantries.

Arshdeep Singh apologizing to Daryl Mitchell after the match. pic.twitter.com/DPvfrUg1OB — (@rushiii_12) March 8, 2026

“I went to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse-swung a bit too much and it hit his body, so I told him that I didn't hit him intentionally," said Arshdeep during the post-match presentation.

Speaking of the squad's confidence throughout the tournament, Arshdeep said the belief came from the sheer number of game-changers in the side. “And it's a fantastic team, there are match-winners everywhere in this team, so there was belief from the start that we would perform well, and whatever the result is, that's just the topping on the cake,” he told broadcasters after the game.

Despite playing a key role in India's bowling effort, Arshdeep admitted that the scale of the achievement had not yet fully sunk in. “I don't really know what the emotion feels like right now, sir. At the moment it feels good because we're winning, but in two or three days we'll know when the emotions sink in, how it actually feels.”

(With IANS Inputs)