India suffered their first defeat in an ICC tournament since the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, crashing to a 76-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game. The seeds of the defeat were sown in the first innings itself, when India allowed South Africa to post a challenging total of 187 despite them being 20/3 at one stage. It was a rare off-day for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, and former India cricketer Irfan Pathan labelled him as the "most disappointing aspect" of the match.

Chakravarthy - the No. 1-ranked T20I bowler in the world - had conceded at less than a run-a-ball and taken nine wickets in four matches heading into the match. However, on Sunday, Chakravarthy conceded 47 runs in his four overs and picked up just one wicket after the damage had been done.

Irfan Pathan pointed out that Chakravarthy had no answer to the aggressive brand of cricket played by Dewald Brevis and David Miller.

"The most disappointing aspect was Varun Chakravarthy. When he was attacked, he had no answer, which was somewhat disappointing," said Pathan, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Pathan stated that Chakravarthy should've done better, as his South African spin counterpart Keshav Maharaj managed to pick up three wickets.

"Yes, there wasn't much spin in the pitch, but even Maharaj managed to take three wickets. That was some excellent bowling," Pathan added.

Chakravarthy ended up being the most expensive of the Indian bowlers who completed their quota of four overs.

Miller (63 off 35), Brevis (45 off 29) and Tristan Stubbs (44* off 24) rescued and rebuilt South Africa's innings. India were then bowled out for just 111, with Marco Jansen picking up four wickets, Maharaj taking three and Corbin Bosch scalping two. Shivam Dube's 42 was the only innings of note by an Indian batter.