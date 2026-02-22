India are set to take on South Africa in their first game of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. On the eve of the game, a video of Gautam Gambhir interacting with fans at the venue went viral on social media. In the clip, the India head coach was approached for autographs and pictures. Surprised to spot familiar faces in the crowd, Gambhir asked, "Arey yaar, har venue pe aate ho. Kaise manage kar paate ho? (You come to every venue. How do you manage all of this?)"

The focus will be on Abhishek Sharma's form as India face the Proteas. The southpaw has registered three consecutive ducks in the ongoing tournament and will be eager to deliver a big knock.

On the eve of the match, India captain Suryakumar Yadav appeared least bothered by Abhishek's lean patch.

"About Abhishek's form, I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek's form. I worry about them. Why are they so worried about Abhishek's form?" Suryakumar said.

"Last year, Abhishek covered for all of us. Now it is our duty to cover for him.

"But I think about those teams who are going to play against him. That he has not yet scored a run. You know the rest of the answers. When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. It happens, it's a team sport, it keeps going on."

All of Abhishek's dismissals in the ongoing T20 World Cup have come while attempting attacking shots. That approach had worked well for him in the lead-up to the tournament, and the India captain wants him to continue with the same mindset despite the string of ducks.

"Our team requires a certain kind of game from Abhishek and he is trying to play in that manner. We never want him to lose his identity. If his method doesn't work, we are there to cover for him," Suryakumar said.