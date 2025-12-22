Such is the power of Domestic Cricket- it changes fortunes. And it did so once again, this time for Ishan Kishan, as he has been catapulted into the 2026 T20 World Cup squad after a tremendous showing in the SMAT. Kishan led perennial underdogs Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title win, with a campaign to remember. He scored 517 runs in the tournament, including a fantastic hundred in the final against Haryana, as his side posted a resounding total of 262.

But the headlines aren't about Kishan's roaring comeback to form. It's about the power of domestic cricket in India. It's about how essential Indian tournaments are for home-grown talent. It's about how kids can continue to dream across the country, about possibly playing for Team India one day.

Ishan Kishan's selection for the World Cup may seem like a rogue shout. But for those who have followed his career, they know this is not just a reaction to his recent form. Kishan has shown time again, be it the IPL or List-A cricket- he has the punch needed for T20 cricket. And with his latest tally of runs putting his consistency concerns to bed- it almost feels like a no-brainer.

This inclusion is a testament to the visibility that domestic cricket gives to players in India. It is a reassurance that no performance, no effort and no resilience in the game goes unnoticed. Players like Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran have broken the metaphorical door down multiple times and made it to the big stage. Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudarshan have gone on to represent India in the toughest of conditions because of their squashbuckling domestic form. And now, players like Yash Rathod and Aquib Nabi can also dream of playing for Team India, in a more realistic capacity. Because their performances are certainly not going unnoticed.

Regardless of how many games Kishan plays at the World Cup, if any, it gives hopes to all those that dream. It gives hope to each and every cricketer in the country, slogging away in whichever division, whichever level of cricket. It gives them hope that they too will be seen and given a chance when the right time comes. This is not just Ishan Kishan's win, but a win for domestic cricket in India.