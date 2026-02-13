Ishan Kishan created history on Thursday, becoming the first-ever Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup. The 27-year-old achieved the feat during the clash against Namibia in New Delhi, slamming a quickfire 61 off just 24 balls. The previous highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in a T20 World Cup belonged to the legendary MS Dhoni, who scored 45 off 33 balls against South Africa during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

Highest Individual Scores by Indian Wicketkeeper-Batters (at T20 World Cups):

Ishan Kishan - 61 (24) vs Namibia, 2026*

MS Dhoni - 45 (33) vs South Africa, 2007

Rishabh Pant - 42 (31) vs Pakistan, 2024

Rishabh Pant - 39 (30) vs Pakistan, 2021

MS Dhoni - 36 (18) vs Australia, 2007

With a high-octane game against arch-rivals Pakistan looming in Colombo this Sunday, Kishan found his rhythm as India posted 209-9. In reply, Namibia were bowled out for 116, with Varun Chakravarthy registering clinical figures of 3/7 from two overs. With this win, India joins Pakistan with two wins from two matches in Group A, surpassing their rivals on net run-rate.

Chakravarthy struck with his first ball to remove Louren Steenkamp for 29 and took two more wickets in his second over. Fellow spinner Axar Patel claimed two wickets, including Malan Kruger (5), thanks to a high, diving catch by Jasprit Bumrah at short fine-leg.

Hardik Pandya, who also contributed a quickfire 52 with the bat, took two wickets in two balls near the end of the match. While the hat-trick was averted, the innings folded shortly after in 18.2 overs.

In a significant development, the Pakistan government late Tuesday reversed its order for the cricket team to boycott Sunday's match, which was originally intended as a protest against Bangladesh being removed from the tournament. A win on Sunday would guarantee either side's passage to the Super Eight phase.