India vs England FREE LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: India are set to face England in the T20 World Cup 2026, semi-final match on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After facing a shocking 76-run defeat against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav and Co bounced back in style and defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs. It was a followed by a thrilling five-wicket win over West Indies after which India entered the semi-final. On the other hand, England had a flawless run in the Super Eight stage as they all their three games. The winner of today's match will be taking on New Zealand in the final match on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Score Updates)

When will the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match take place?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will take place on Thursday, March 5 (IST).

Where will the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match be held?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match start?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match for Free?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be televised free on the DD Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match?

The India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)