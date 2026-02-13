Team India was treated to a grand arrival in Colombo ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday. Left-arm pacer and the team's reel sensation, Arshdeep Singh, enjoyed and vibed to the drum beats that welcomed them at the airport, creating a trendy, viral moment with his charisma, energy and fun-loving nature. When the plane landed at Colombo Airport, local musicians and dancers-decked out in traditional attire and carrying drums-had gathered to greet the team. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, jokingly known for not smiling much, looked like a man on a mission as he marched through the crowd with his usual intense expression.

Swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya brought the swagger with a funky hairdo as he walked alongside his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. However, it was Arshdeep-the reel-maker, the Instagrammer, the Snapchatter of the team-who stole the show with his dance, which is surely set to go viral on social media, just like his videos featuring teammates.

#WATCH | ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Cricket Team arrive in Sri Lanka's Colombo



India will face Pakistan on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/E2jPmrqKYi — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2026

Team India would be aiming to make Pakistan dance to their tunes once again, just like Arshdeep did to the sound of the drum, when the scorching, pacey deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh beat their bats and legs. They will hope that Arshdeep's dancing spirit continues on the field as well-but with different players. Expectations will be on a star-studded line-up consisting of Abhishek Sharma (if he recovers from his stomach infection) or Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh to dance down the pitch regularly, sending the leather flying into the sky.

Arshdeep has a fine record against Pakistan, having taken seven wickets in four matches at an average of 17.57, with best figures of 3/32.

All-rounder Hardik also boasts an impressive all-format record against Pakistan, with 315 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of over 126.50, including two fifties. He has also taken 25 wickets at an average of 18.60, with best figures of 3/8.

India would also be banking on a red-hot Ishan Kishan to fire big runs against the arch-rivals, and on Abhishek to make a strong comeback after a golden duck against the USA in the campaign opener and the stomach infection that kept him out of the Namibia clash in Delhi.

Tilak, who has scored 130 runs in three innings against Pakistan at an astonishing average of 130.00-including an unbeaten 69 in the Asia Cup final-will be aiming to bring his best at number three and continue doing what Virat Kohli has done against Pakistan for years at that position.

With Sri Lanka being a spin-friendly destination, plenty of eyes will be on Varun Chakravarthy, who has 63 wickets in 38 matches at an average of 15.19, including one four-wicket haul and two five-wicket hauls.