India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Live Telecast: The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is finally here. After much drama - including Pakistan threatening to boycott the game - we have arrived at this moment. Pakistan agreed to participate only after intense discussions with the ICC. The fixture is one of the ICC's major revenue generators. Tensions reached a peak during the Asia Cup when Suryakumar refused to shake hands with Agha. Heated moments followed between the two sides throughout the tournament, with both Suryakumar and Pakistan's Haris Rauf fined for breaching the ICC's code of conduct. (India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live updates)

When will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will take place on Sunday, February 15 (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match start?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)